US STOCKS-IBM sends S&P 500, Dow lower; Nasdaq advances

* IBM drops on bigger-than-expected revenue decline
* Drop in crude sends energy sector lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure
-Fed
* Dow down 0.58 pct, S&P off 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.23 pct
(Updates to market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 19 The S&P 500 and Dow closed
lower and the Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as investors digested
the latest round of earnings, while a drop in oil prices weighed
on the energy sector.
IBM sank 4.9 percent to $161.69 after the company
reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue for the first
time in five quarters. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P
and the price-weighted Dow.
"Usually the bigger names are the bellwethers, people look
to them for some signals on the overall health, and sometimes
the companies that report later that beat are lost in that
shuffle," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
The energy sector slumped 1.4 percent for its fifth
drop in six sessions as oil prices settled nearly 4 percent
lower.
U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal build in gasoline
inventories and a smaller-than-expected decline in overall crude
stocks and sent U.S. crude below the $52 a barrel mark for the
first time in two weeks.
"Certainly oil has been weakening for a couple of days and
that has been putting some pressure on things," said Jankovskis.
Morgan Stanley rose 2 percent after posting a surge
in quarterly profit, taking some of the sting out of a
disappointing report from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday.
Of the 57 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings through Wednesday morning, 75.4 percent have topped
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 71
percent average for the past four quarters.
Overall, profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 10.8 percent in the quarter - the best since 2011.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.13 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 20,404.15, the S&P 500 lost 4.03
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,338.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.56 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,863.03.
The S&P 500 failed to climb above its 50-day moving average,
a level which has acted as resistance since the benchmark index
fell below it last week.
With Wall Street near record levels and worries over
President Donald Trump's ability to carry out his pro-growth
promises, investors are hoping first-quarter earnings will be
strong enough to justify pricey market valuations.
Mounting tension between North Korea and the United States,
along with political uncertainty in Europe ahead of the French
presidential elections, have also served to keep investors
cautious.
Intuitive Surgical gained 6.4 percent at $807.94 to
help lift the Nasdaq after the company reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit. The stock
was on track for its best day in nearly two years.
The U.S. economy expanded at a modest-to-moderate pace
between mid-February and the end of March, but inflation
pressures remained in check despite more difficulties in
attracting and retaining workers, the Federal Reserve said.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 39 new lows.
About 6.60 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.31 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)