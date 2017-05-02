US STOCKS-Wall St staggers sideways as Apple helps, autos drag

* Automakers' April U.S. sales drop; GM, Ford fall
* Advanced Micro tumbles after results; Coach soars
* Fed kicks off two-day meeting; statement due Wednesday
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 2 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday
as an Apple-led rise in the tech sector countered weakness in
auto stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings
reports.
Ford shares dropped 4.2 percent and General Motors
fell 2.9 percent, as major automakers posted declines in
U.S. new vehicle sales for April.
Apple shares rose 0.5 percent ahead of the iPhone
maker's quarterly results due later on Tuesday.
Investors also were awaiting other significant events later
in the week, including Wednesday's expected statement from the
Federal Reserve, which began meeting on Tuesday, and Friday's
U.S. employment report.
The Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates,
but may offer hints on the possibility of a rate hike in June.
The S&P 500 is approaching record highs during an earnings
season that has generally exceeded expectations.
Overall, profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 13.9 percent in the first quarter, the most since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The technicals in general look good for the S&P," Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama. "The fundamentals are improving,
particularly as the earnings season unfolds here."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.39 points, or
0.04 percent, to 20,922.85 and the S&P 500 lost 1.08
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,387.25.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.67 points, or 0.09
percent, to 6,085.93, after eking out an intraday record high
earlier in the session.
The technology sector rose 0.2 percent, on track
for its fourth straight day of gains.
Energy shares fell 0.8 percent as oil prices
weakened.
In earnings news, Advanced Micro Devices tumbled
22.5 percent after the chipmaker's second-quarter gross margins
forecast raised some concerns. The stock was the biggest
percentage decliner in the S&P 500.
Archer Daniels Midland sank 8.6 percent and CVS
Health fell 3 percent after their respective reports.
Coach shares rose 11.5 percent, making them the
biggest gainers on the S&P, as the handbag maker cut back on
discounting in the United States and sold more expensive bags.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 139 new highs and 43 new lows.
