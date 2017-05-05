US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record on rebound in U.S. job growth, energy shares

* Energy sector leads as oil prices recover
* Major U.S. indexes rise for third straight week
* IBM tumbles after Buffett cuts stake by a third
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday,
with the S&P 500 ending at a record high close, as energy stocks
bounced back along with oil prices and U.S. job growth
rebounded.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month
after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March, and the unemployment
rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low.
Energy was the best performing sector, rising 1.6
percent, after falling sharply a day earlier. Oil prices
rebounded following assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is
ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts.
"There has been and probably will continue to be a little
bit of a fear that perhaps the economy isn’t accelerating like
people thought it would or want it to...," said Chuck Carlson,
chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in
Hammond, Indiana.
"So any day where you get a little bit more confirmation
that perhaps the economy is OK - and we got that today in the
sense of an OK jobs report, oil is up, transports are doing
better today - that that probably is something that helped the
broader market,” Carlson said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.47 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 21,006.94, the S&P 500 gained 9.77
points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,399.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,100.76.
All three indexes posted gains for a third straight week.
After seven sessions of not moving more than 0.2 percent in
either direction, the S&P 500 eclipsed that range on Friday as
stocks strengthened late in the day.
The S&P 500 has gained 12.1 percent since President Donald
Trump's Nov. 8 election, fueled by his plans for tax cuts,
infrastructure spending and deregulation. But the rally had
slowed as some investors questioned Trump's ability to enact his
agenda.
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its
policy meeting this week. The central bank downplayed weak
first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strong labor
market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises
this year. Investors are pricing in a 75 percent chance of a
hike in June, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In corporate news, IBM shares fell 2.5 percent
after Warren Buffett said he sold about one-third of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc's stake in the company.
Earnings season has come in generally above expectations,
encouraging investors. First-quarter profits at S&P 500
companies are estimated to have increased 14.7 percent, the
strongest since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of health insurer Cigna and IT services
provider Cognizant rose after their respective reports.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 123 new highs and 67 new lows.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
just below the 6.6 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
