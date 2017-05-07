版本:
US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures rise Macron wins French election

May 7 U.S. equity index futures rose on Sunday in the wake of a victory by the centrist candidate in the closely watched presidential French election, suggesting the benchmark S&P 500 will push further into record territory when trading reopens on Monday.

S&P 500 emini futures gained 0.2 percent as trading reopened for the week.

The rise came after independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who favors keeping France inside the European Union, was elected the country's president, easily beating back a challenge from EU critic Marine LePen.

On Friday the S&P 500 marked a record-high close, as energy stocks bounced back along with oil prices and the government reported U.S. job growth had rebounded in April. (Editing by Sandra Maler)
