US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost

* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last
week
* Defense stocks advance on U.S.-Saudi Arabia arms deal
* General Dynamics, Raytheon, Lockheed hit record intraday
highs
* Ford gains on management shake-up
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which
gained after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a
multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Shares of General Dynamics, Raytheon, and
Lockheed Martin all hit record highs early on but ended
off those levels, with gains of between 0.6 percent and 1.6
percent. Boeing gave the Dow its biggest boost, ending up
1.6 percent at $183.67.
The S&P industrials index rose 0.7 percent and the
S&P 500 posted a third straight day of gains, further recovering
from last week's selloff that was tied to worries about the
outlook for U.S. President Donald Trump's domestic agenda.
Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend and sealed $110
billion in deals. Riyadh will buy U.S. arms to help it counter
Iran, with options running as high as $350 billion over 10
years.
It was his first foreign trip since taking office and one
the White House hopes will shift the focus away from domestic
controversies such as his firing of the former Federal Bureau of
Investigation chief and investigations into his administration's
possible links to Russia.
"For investors that were concerned about that, this
successful trip he's had has kind of put those concerns on the
back-burner," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"There's still a lot of money on the sidelines. When the
market goes down, many investors view it as an opportunity to
buy the dip."
While every sector but energy ended higher on the day, tech
shares were the day's best performers, with Amazon,
Microsoft and Apple among the biggest drivers
in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 89.99
points, or 0.43 percent, to 20,894.83, the S&P 500 gained
12.29 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,394.02 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 49.92 points, or 0.82 percent, to
6,133.62.
Volatility eased as stocks continued their recovery from
last week.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed
barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, has
given up nearly all its gains from last week. It fell more than
a point on Monday to end at 10.93.
A much stronger-than-expected earnings season has also
helped investor sentiment. With results in from nearly all of
the S&P 500 names, year-over-year first-quarter growth is now
estimated at 15.3 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"There's fundamental support underlying the market from
that," Hellwig said.
Ford was up 2.1 percent at $11.10 after the automaker
named James Hackett as chief executive, responding to investors'
growing unease about its stock price and prospects.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.17-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 102 new highs and 60 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)