US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up

By Caroline Valetkevitch
May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on
Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend, though indexes ended a
two-week streak of losses and consumer shares were strong for a
second day.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also eked out record closing highs,
and the S&P 500 posted a seventh straight session of gains,
matching a winning streak from February.
Helping the consumer staples index, Costco Wholesale
rose 1.8 percent to $177.86 and was among the biggest
drivers of the S&P and Nasdaq indexes. The warehouse club
operator reported results Thursday.
Trading volume, with just about 5.2 billion shares changing
hands on U.S. exchanges, was the lowest of the year. The U.S.
market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
"The market is almost eerily quiet. The only thing that
tends to move the markets - at least recently - is political
news," said Tim Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial
Wealth Advisors, in Oklahoma City.
"For the most part, investors have come to a consensus that
there's not going to be recession in the U.S. in 2017, and
Europe is strong enough where they're not going to have a
recession this year. So the big fear of a recession has been
taken off the table."
Earlier in the day, a report showed that the U.S. economy
grew at a 1.2 percent pace in the first quarter, slightly more
than the 0.7 percent estimated earlier. The higher reading was
in line with economists' expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 2.67
points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,080.28, the S&P 500 gained
0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,415.82 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to
6,210.19.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained
1.4 percent and the Nasdaq added 2.1 percent.
The consumer staples index and the consumer
discretionary index were both up 0.3 percent. The
gains were mostly offset by declines in healthcare and real
estate stocks.
Ulta Beauty jumped 3.2 percent, the second-biggest
percentage gainer in the S&P, after the company raised its
full-year forecast.
Deckers Outdoor Corp ended up 18.8 percent and hit
a nine-month high during the session after reporting a surprise
quarterly profit.
Among the laggards, GameStop fell 5.9 percent to
$22.22. The videogame retailer left its full-year earnings
forecast unchanged despite beating profit estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.14-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 97 new highs and 61 new lows.
