US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as financials drop, defensive stocks gain

* JPMorgan, Bank of America weigh after revenue warnings
* Oil touches 3-week low; OPEC crude output up
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08
pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of
America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in
defensive plays.
JPMorgan blamed lower volatility for a 15 percent
decline in trading revenue in the current quarter compared with
last year, while Bank of America said trading revenue in
the second quarter was on track to be 10 to 12 percent lower
than last year.
Financials rallied more than 20 percent in the wake
of the U.S. presidential election on hopes of fiscal stimulus
and deregulation under President Donald Trump, but they have
struggled in recent weeks. The sector is now down 0.3 percent on
the year.
"All the things that Trump told us were going to happen,
which was infrastructure spend, deregulation, tax reform, people
don’t believe any of those will happen, certainly the magnitude
and with the speed the market had originally priced in," said
Ernesto Ramos, head of equities at BMO Global Asset Management
in Chicago.
"That is why you’ve seen a lot of the move back,
specifically banks."
Measures of market volatility are at rock-bottom, hitting
trading desks at big banks. The U.S. stock market's main gauge
of investor anxiety closed at its lowest level in over
two decades on May 8 and has not topped its long-term average of
20 since November. It did, however, hit a seven-day high of
11.30 on Wednesday.
JPMorgan shares lost 2.1 percent while Bank of
America was down 1.9 percent as the two biggest weights
on the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs fell 3.3 percent, the
biggest drag on the Dow.
Defensive plays such as utilities, up 0.46 percent
and telecoms, up 0.35 percent, were the bright spots
as enthusiasm fades for sectors that would benefit from Trump
policies.
Energy stocks, down 0.4 percent, also lost ground.
Oil prices touched a three-week low as rising output from
Nigeria and Libya fueled concerns that OPEC-led output cuts are
being undermined. U.S. crude settled down 2.7 percent at
$48.32 a barrel and Brent settled 3 percent lower at $50.1.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.82 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 21,008.65, the S&P 500 lost 1.1
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,411.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,198.52.
Shares of Michael Kors plunged 8.5 percent to
$33.18. The luxury fashion retailer gave a bleak full-year
forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail
stores in the next two years.
Mallinckrodt closed down 1.2 percent at $43.13 after
sources said the drugmaker is exploring a sale of its generic
drug unit for as much as $2 billion.
Analog Devices rose 1.1 percent to $85.76 after the
chipmaker's quarterly results came in above expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
About 7.85 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.72 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)