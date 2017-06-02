US STOCKS-Tech leads Wall St higher; jobs data falls short

* May nonfarm payrolls up by 138,000 vs 185,000 expected
* Unemployment rate falls to 4.3 pct from 4.4 pct in April
* Industrials, tech lead; energy sector lags
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.94 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record
levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, as gains in
technology and industrial stocks more than offset a lukewarm
jobs report.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of
the 185,000 expected by economists. The prior two months were
revised lower by 66,000 jobs than previously reported.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent in May, following a
similar gain in April, but the unemployment rate fell to a
16-year low of 4.3 percent.
Despite the disappointing data, market participants still
largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its
June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-percent chance
of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It’s certainly surprising. It doesn’t really correlate well
with virtually all the other data on the labor market that we’re
seeing," said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise
Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.
The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about the
economy's health after gross domestic product growth slowed in
the first quarter and a string of softening data this week,
including reports on housing and auto sales.
The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month
to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Job gains
are slowing as the labor market nears full employment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.11 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 21,206.29, the S&P 500 gained 9.01
points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 58.97 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,305.80.
For the week, the S&P rose 0.95 percent, the Dow added 0.59
percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.54 percent.
Industrials, up 0.49 percent, and technology
, up 1.04 percent, were the best performing sectors.
The tech sector has been the top performer among the major S&P
sectors, with a 2017 gain of 21.26 percent.
The tech sector was led by Broadcom, which rose
more than 8 percent to hit an all-time high of $253.76, after
the chipmaker's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations.
Shares of financials, which benefit from higher
interest rates, fell as much as 0.9 percent after the jobs data
sparked some worry the Fed could become cautious after the June
meeting, and closed down 0.37 percent.
Energy was the worst-performing sector, down 1.18
percent. Brent oil tumbled below $50 a barrel on worries that
President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact
could spark more crude drilling in the United States and worsen
a global glut.
Lululemon Athletica jumped 11.5 percent to $54.29
after the athletic apparel maker's quarterly profit beat
estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
About 6.37 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.65 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)