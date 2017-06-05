US STOCKS-Wall St dips; 2017's laggards tick up, Apple slips

* Herbalife falls after cutting quarterly forecast
* Apple slips as new services, hardware introduced
* Energy sector up despite crude fall
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16
pct
(Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 5 Stocks dipped on Wall Street on
Monday as a drop in Apple partly offset gains in energy and
financial stocks, some of the market's worst-performing sectors
so far this year.
Energy, the worst-performing S&P 500 sector so far in 2017,
and banks, widely underperforming the benchmark year-to-date,
attracted bids despite a drop in crude prices and a yield curve
that is near its flattest in eight months.
Banks are expected to perform better in a steepening-yield
curve environment, in which bonds with longer maturities need
higher rates to attract investors.
Monday's data showed services sector activity slowed in May
as new orders tumbled. Together with an April fall in orders for
manufactured goods and worker productivity unchanged in the
first quarter, data suggest limited scope for faster economic
growth.
Despite the softening economic numbers, traders still bet
the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting.
Reuters data points to a 93.6-percent chance of a quarter-point
hike.
With the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield near its lowest in
seven months, traders are looking for an upward spike and
looking at which sectors could benefit from higher rates, said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"With people starting to bottom-fish the 10-year (yield),
you bet on financials," he said.
Utilities, expected to underperform as yields
rise, fell 0.48 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.25 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 21,184.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.97
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,436.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,295.68.
Energy stocks rose despite a decline in crude prices. Oil
fell on concerns that Saudi Arabia cutting off ties with Qatar
over its alleged support of extremist views inside Islam could
hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.
The S&P 500 energy sector rose 0.2 percent after
falling 4.3 percent over the previous two weeks.
Traders are keeping an eye on other political developments
coming up including a British election, testimony from former
FBI director James Comey regarding the Trump campaign's possible
collusion with Russia, and the French legislative vote.
UK opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead
over the Labour opposition.
Apple shares fell 1.0 percent to $153.93 as the
iPhone maker unveiled products and services in its annual
developers conference.
Alphabet's A-class shares edged above the $1,000
mark for the first time and were among the biggest boosts to the
S&P and the Nasdaq.
Bristol-Myers Squibb shares fell 4.7 percent to
$52.36 after an underwhelming presentation at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago over
the weekend.
Herbalife was down 6.7 percent to $68.99 after the
nutritional supplement maker lowered its sales outlook for the
current quarter a month after a rosy guidance followed results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.83-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was about 5.52 billion shares,
among the lowest of the year, below the 6.6 billion average over
the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)