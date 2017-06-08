US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street

* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a
comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but major indexes were in
and out of negative territory as former FBI director James Comey
said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an
investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S.
election.
Traders had been on tenterhooks ahead of Comey's testimony
to a Senate committee, his first since being fired by Trump on
May 9. His prepared remarks had been made public Wednesday.
The market's concern on the issue is whether the Trump
administration can put the investigation behind it and revive
momentum for their agenda of lower taxes and looser regulations.
Bets on that agenda are partly behind a rally that has taken
stock indexes to record highs.
The Trump 'reflation trade' that favored banks and sectors
linked to infrastructure spending, among others, was back
Thursday, with the S&P 500 financial sector up 1.2
percent.
The S&P 1500 construction and engineering index
rose 1.5 percent and a gauge of construction materials' stocks
added 1.4 percent.
"If there was something (damning) that's going to come out,
as leaky as things seem to be, we would have heard something
more than what we've been hearing so far," said Scott Wren,
senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment
Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.
Also supporting infrastructure stocks, specifically steel
companies, was an announcement from Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry
will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel
producers and consumers.
In his statement, Comey said the president lied in
describing their encounters and that he had no doubt that Russia
interfered with the election, but was confident that no votes
had been altered.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.19 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 21,154.5, the S&P 500 lost 2.87
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,430.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,308.65.
Other analysts were not so rosy about the effect on Comey's
testimony on the Trump agenda.
"It leaves us where we were before. It becomes that much
more difficult for the Trump administration to put together a
fiscal stimulus package," said John Canavan, market strategist
at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New
Jersey.
"Anything they could put together with tax reform and
infrastructure spending would be a lot smaller than had been
expected. You are also pushing back the timing on any fiscal
stimulus into 2018, possibly in 2019."
Utilities stocks fell the most on the S&P 500 as Treasury
yields rose, tracking German Bund yields, after European Central
Bank upgraded its growth forecast for the euro zone even as it
suggested its stimulus plan will remain in place as inflation
remains subdued.
The S&P utilities sector was down 1.3 percent, the
most for any day since early March.
Traders kept an eye on the UK as Britons voted in a snap
election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger
parliamentary majority, which she hopes will strengthen her hand
in looming divorce talks with the European Union.
Among specific stocks, Nordstrom jumped 8.6 percent
to $43.95 after the department store operator said that some
members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group
to consider taking the company private.
Alibaba shares were up 12.9 percent to $141.82
after the company said it expects revenue growth of 45-49
percent in the 2018 fiscal year.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Yahoo
, which rose 9.7 percent, while the largest decliner was
Advance Auto Parts, down 3.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
