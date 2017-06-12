US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Apple drags tech shares lower

* Apple falls over 2 pct after downgrade
* S&P tech sector posts worst two-day drop since June 2016
* Energy stocks, GE lead S&P gainers
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.52
pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares added to last
week's drop on Monday to lead a market downturn as tech, still
the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under
its own weight.
Mizuho Securities cut its rating on Apple to "neutral" from
"buy" on Monday, saying the stock had outperformed this year and
that the "upcoming product cycle is fully captured at current
levels." Apple shares, down 2.4 percent on Monday, are up about
26 percent so far in 2017.
The S&P technology sector fell 0.8 percent after dropping
2.7 percent Friday for its largest two-day decline in nearly a
year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underperformed the S&P 500
as the ongoing rout in the sector sparked a search for value
elsewhere.
Energy stocks, the worst performing sector
year-to-date, were among the ones trying to stop the bleeding on
the S&P 500.
Despite the flailing leadership in tech stocks, Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said he is not too
worried about it becoming a broader market selloff.
"We're not even in correction territory for the Nasdaq or
large tech shares. If economic data was worse than what it is,
then I'd be worried," he said.
"The risk of recession is still pretty low, so I think this
(tech) selloff is not a harbinger."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.3 points, or
0.17 percent, to 21,235.67, the S&P 500 lost 2.38 points,
or 0.10 percent, to 2,429.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,175.47.
Jacobsen said he would not yet buy into the market's dip
ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that ends Wednesday, as the
Fed is "the biggest risk to the market" in the near-term.
"If the Fed dismisses the recent bout of soft data and
continues hiking (rates) for the sake of hiking, then we could
see a correction" in the stock market, he said.
General Electric was the S&P's biggest boost with a
3.6 percent advance to $28.94. Jeff Immelt will retire as chief
executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE
healthcare, who said he will conduct a swift review of the
business portfolio.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Under
Armour, which rose 5.8 percent, while the largest
decliner was Netflix, down 4.2 percent.
Coherus BioSciences tumbled 23.8 percent to $15.73
after the FDA denied the approval of its biosimilar for Amgen's
Neulasta. Amgen edged up 0.5 percent to $164.88.
Advancing issues barely outnumbered declining ones on the
NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored
decliners.
About 7.89 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
far above the 6.81 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)