US STOCKS-Tech recovery sends Wall St to records with Fed next

* S&P 500, Dow, Russell 2000 mark record closing highs
* Microsoft, Facebook, Apple help boost S&P 500
* Federal Reserve widely expected to raise rates on Wed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.44 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 13 Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the
S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing
highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors
positioned for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The S&P 500 technology sector rose 0.9 percent,
recovering from its biggest two-day decline in nearly a year
that also weighed on the broader market. Big tech names, such as
Microsoft and Facebook, pushed the S&P 500
higher.
"I think the fall the last two days has been due to
psychology not to any fundamentals, and today you’re seeing some
people step back in and buy again," said Peter Tuz, president of
Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"Fundamentals look good."
Tech has led the benchmark S&P 500's 9-percent rally this
year, and its recent swoon has sparked speculation that
investors may be rotating into other swaths of the market that
have lagged in 2017, such as financials and energy.
Financials gained 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while
energy gained 0.7 percent. Materials were the
top gaining sector, rising 1.3 percent.
Tuesday's market action reflected "a continuation of running
up some of the areas that have not participated over the course
of the last few months, in combination with some speculation
that the Fed is going to be more resolute about raising rates
than investors had begun to anticipate in the bond market," said
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.8 points, or
0.44 percent, to 21,328.47, the S&P 500 gained 10.96
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,440.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 44.90 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,220.37.
Traders are overwhelmingly expecting an interest rate
increase when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting on
Wednesday.
The central bank is scheduled to release its decision at 2
p.m EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday with a news conference to follow
from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Financials, which tend to benefit when rates are rising,
also climbed after the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan
to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which
would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist.
In corporate news, Cheesecake Factory shares fell
9.9 percent after the restaurant chain warned of a decline in
comparable store sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below with the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
