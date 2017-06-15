US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower

* Energy, financials sag; real estate, utilities gain
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 15 A recent slump in technology stocks
worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes, while
investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal
Reserve lifted interest rates.
The S&P technology sector fell 0.5 percent,
continuing a slide that began last Friday. The sector cut
steeper losses from earlier in the session, as did the benchmark
S&P 500.
Apple shares ended down 0.6 percent while Google
parent Alphabet dropped 0.8 percent after separate
bearish analysts reports on the two tech heavyweights.
The consumer discretionary sector dropped 0.5
percent, as Amazon.com shares closed down 1.3 percent.
Nike fell 3.2 percent after the company said it would
cut about 2 percent of its global workforce and eliminate a
quarter of its shoe styles.
Tech, still the best-performing group this year, and
consumer discretionary have been among the sectors that have
fueled the S&P 500's 8.6-percent rally in 2017.
"You seem to be losing some momentum in the big growth names
that have led the market so far this year," said Walter Todd,
chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in
Greenwood, South Carolina. "At the same time, the economic data
has just not been good enough to get investors excited about
buying into other areas of the market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.66 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 21,359.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.46
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,432.46 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,165.50.
Financials and energy, sectors that should
thrive during economic expansions, also sold off. Financials
slipped 0.4 percent and energy fell 0.7 percent.
Utilities and real estate, which are
high-dividend paying groups known as "bond proxies", gained 0.6
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, making them the best
performing sectors along with the 0.6 percent rise for
industrials.
"If your best-performing sectors are real estate and
utilities, it's a good sign that interest rates are dominating
the equity market," said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist
with TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields had tumbled to their lowest
since early November on Wednesday after surprisingly weak data
on inflation and retail sales overshadowed the Fed's interest
rate hike.
Following that disappointing economic data, a report on
Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to
shrinking labor market slack that could allow the Fed to raise
interest rates again this year despite moderate inflation
growth.
"Monetary policy got hawkish," said John Augustine, chief
investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus,
Ohio. "Fiscal policy is getting delayed and inflation will not
cooperate the way the markets and the Fed want it to."
In other corporate news, Kroger shares tumbled 18.9
percent after the supermarket chain slashed its full-year profit
forecast.
About 6.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
below the nearly 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.78-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
(Additional reporting by Megan Davies and Sinead Carew in New
York, Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)