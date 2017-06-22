US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks

* Oil prices bounce off multi-month lows
* S&P healthcare index hits record high
* Oracle rises after upbeat forecast
* Graphic: S&P 500 vs S&P Energy: bit.ly/2suhqu6
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
By Sinead Carew
June 22 Wall Street's major indexes were
slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by healthcare stocks after
Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare and oil prices
rose from multi-month lows and relieved some pressure on energy
stocks.
The S&P healthcare index was up 1.2 percent after
hitting its fourth record high in a row following the release of
the bill, which is aimed at curbing Medicaid funding and
reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.
The index has risen 4 percent in five sessions.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index rose 1 percent giving it an 9
percent jump for the week so far. Johnson & Johnson and
Gilead were among the biggest boosts for the S&P 500
with 1 percent and 4.3 percent gains.
The rebound in the oil futures market pushed the S&P energy
index up 0.22 percent after 3.5 percent of losses in the
previous three sessions.
"Oil's had a tough run in the last handful of weeks. I
wouldn't say oil being up today gives anybody a high degree of
confidence we've seen a floor in oil yet," Michael Scanlon,
managing director, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
Gains were muted on Thursday and investors looked forward to
earnings, according to Scanlon.
"Going into this quarter you've had negative guidance out of
the banks that the trading environment hasn't been so good. I
think the market's going to be a bit more choppy over the next
few weeks," he said. "Folks may be sitting on their hands a
little as we head into the July 4th holiday and into earnings."
At 2:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 23.7 points, or 0.11 percent, to 21,433.73, the S&P 500
had gained 3.72 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,439.33 and
the Nasdaq Composite had added 14.71 points, or 0.24
percent, to 6,248.66.
Some investors were worried about the impact of low oil
prices on inflation, which remains stubbornly below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target even as it raises interest rates.
"Right now the bond market seems to be convinced that
inflation is going to remain much lower than what the Fed
thinks," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The S&P bank index was down 0.6 percent ahead of
the release of the sector's annual stress test results after the
market close on Thursday.
Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last
week increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels
consistent with a tight labor market.
Oracle, up 8.8 percent, provided the biggest boost
to the S&P after the company forecast an upbeat current-quarter
profit.
Among stocks, Accenture was off 4.5 percent after
the consulting and outsourcing services provider trimmed its
annual revenue forecast.
Tesla was up 2.2 percent at $384.56 after the
company said it was in exploratory talks with the Shanghai
municipal government to establish an electric vehicle
manufacturing plant in China.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.81-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Chizu Nomiyama)