US STOCKS-Healthcare stocks jump after Republicans unveil plan; banks, staples slip

By Sinead Carew
June 22 The S&P healthcare index rose 1
percent on Thursday, hitting its fifth consecutive record close
following the release of Senate Republicans' bill to replace
Obamacare, while financial and consumer staple shares ended
lower.
The legislation aims at curbing Medicaid funding and
reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.
The index has risen 3.9 percent in five days.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index rose 1.3 percent, for a 9.4
percent jump so far this week. While it was not clear whether
the bill would get enough support to become law, drug stocks
were among the S&P 500's biggest gainers, with Gilead
rising 4.4 percent on Thursday.
"The initial proposal I think is more generous and more
positive to the industry than expected," said Jeff Jonas,
portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up early gains
to end down 12.74 points, or 0.06 percent, at 21,397.29. The S&P
500 lost 1.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,434.5 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 2.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to
6,236.69.
The S&P energy index ended down 0.1 percent after
recording 3.5 percent of losses in the previous three sessions
on falling oil prices.
"Oil's had a tough run in the last handful of weeks. I
wouldn't say oil being up today gives anybody a high degree of
confidence we've seen a floor in oil yet," Michael Scanlon,
managing director, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
Thursday's gains were muted as and investors looked forward
to the second-quarter earnings season.
"U.S. equities are trading at somewhat rich valuations,"
said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede in
Philadelphia. "With earnings coming up that should provide
upside pressure to stocks, but the valuations provide a
counterbalance to that."
The S&P bank index was down 0.6 percent ahead of
the release of the sector's annual stress test results, released
after the market close. Bank shares remained unchanged after
the news.
"Going into this quarter you've had negative guidance out of
the banks that the trading environment hasn't been so good. I
think the market's going to be a bit more choppy over the next
few weeks," said Manulife's Scanlon.
The consumer staples sector ended down 0.7 percent
and was the second-biggest drag on the S&P behind financials.
Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last
week increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels
consistent with a tight labor market.
Oracle's 8.6 percent rise to $50.30 provided the
S&P with its biggest boost after the company forecast an upbeat
current-quarter profit.
Accenture fell 3.9 percent after the consulting and
outsourcing services provider trimmed its annual revenue
forecast.
Tesla was up 1.6 percent at $382.61 after the
company said it was in exploratory talks with the Shanghai
municipal government to establish an electric vehicle
manufacturing plant in China.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
More than 6.65 billion shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges, compared with a 6.95 billion average for the last 20
sessions.
