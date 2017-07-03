FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb on energy, financials lift
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
2017年7月3日 / 下午5点09分 / 1 天前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb on energy, financials lift

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to 21,479.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,429.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,110.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

