15 小时内
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq at records as Vertex rallies; IBM slips
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点14分 / 15 小时内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq at records as Vertex rallies; IBM slips

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday, powered by technology stocks and a more than 20 percent jump in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, while gains on the Dow were capped by a sharp drop in IBM shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to 21,640.75, the S&P 500 gained 13.22 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,473.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.74 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,385.04.

The S&P 500 tech sector set a record closing high, breaking the previous one which held since March 2000. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

