US STOCKS-Energy leads Wall St rebound; S&P has best day since Dec

(Updates to close)
* S&P 500 back above 1,900
* Crude oil up; energy sector leads rally
* JPMorgan up after Q4 results beat; financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 14 A rally in battered energy shares led
U.S. stocks to rebound on Thursday, while financials rose after
upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The S&P 500 had its biggest daily percentage gain since
December and ended back above 1,900.
Though the market finished off its highs for the day,
analysts said some investors see a bottom in energy shares,
which were among the most heavily sold shares in the market's
rout that began at the start of the year.
The S&P energy sector shot up 4.5 percent, its best
percentage gain since late August.
Shares of Exxon Mobil surged 4.6 percent to $79.12
while Chevron jumped 5.1 percent to $85.47, among the
biggest boosts to the Dow and S&P 500. U.S. and Brent oil prices
ended more than 2 percent higher.
Also rebounding were biotechs, with the Nasdaq Biotech Index
ending up 4.0 percent.
"You have had people trying to pick a bottom both in the
energy commodity itself and energy shares a few times in this
long slide down and again today," said Rick Meckler, president
of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
He said exchange-traded funds may have bought energy stocks,
forcing short-sellers to cover positions.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 227.64
points, or 1.41 percent, to 16,379.05, the S&P 500 had
gained 31.56 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,921.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 88.94 points, or 1.97 percent, to
4,615.00.
The S&P 500 remains down 9.8 percent from its May 21, 2015,
record closing high, and analysts said plenty of caution
remains, thanks to lingering concerns about demand for oil and a
slowdown in the global economy.
Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust
Company in Atlanta, said he does not see stocks headed for a
bear market, adding that upbeat earnings reports from tech and
other companies could put the market on stronger footing.
JPMorgan rose 1.5 percent to $58.20 on
better-than-expected results. Citigroup, Wells Fargo
, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America also
rose.
Chipotle was up 6.1 percent at $454.30 after the
company expressed confidence in preventing future food poisoning
outbreaks at its chains.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,079 to 1,005, for a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,961 issues rose and 899 fell for a 2.18-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 115 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 6 new highs and 439 new lows.
(Editing by Frances Kerry and Nick Zieminski)