US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends unchanged; more carnage in oil stocks

* U.S. crude down, Exxon and Chevron drop
* China's GDP raises hopes of more stimulus
* UnitedHealth jumps on strong results
* Indexes: Dow up 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down
0.26 pct
By Noel Randewich
Jan 19 Wall Street ended flat after a choppy
session on Tuesday as falling oil prices led to more carnage in
energy stocks and an "in line" economic report showed slower
growth in China.
Declining U.S. crude pulled down materials stocks as well as
the S&P energy sector, which slumped 2.17 percent.
Oil at 12-year lows is stoking fears on Wall Street of
deeper losses for energy companies and the potential that some
may fail to pay their debts. That has decimated oil stocks,
helping push the S&P 500 down 8 percent since the start of the
year.
China's growth in 2015 was the slowest in 25 years but in
line with expectations, a report showed. That raised hopes that
Beijing would cushion the slowdown with more stimulus policies,
but was not enough to satisfy U.S. investors.
"You have a tremendous amount of fear and uncertainty in the
markets and we'll need to see more than one good economic data
point to overcome that," said David Carter, chief investment
officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
At the end of a volatile session, a last-minute rally left
the S&P 500 up 0.05 percent, barely above a 52-week low hit on
Friday.
Heading into the close, traders noted a higher-than-normal
level of "market on close" buy orders, which are designed to be
priced at the day's closing price.
"That got some people thinking 'Maybe I should buy," said
Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors in San
Antonio. "You're going to have a lot of value players looking at
the 52-week low and start nibbling."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.17
percent at 16,016.02 points.
The S&P 500 gained 1 point to end at 1,881.33. The
Nasdaq Composite fell 0.26 percent to 4,476.95.
After the bell, Netflix surged 8 percent after the
streaming service's fourth-quarter subscriber additions topped
expectations thanks to strong international growth.
Exxon Mobil dropped 1.52 percent and was the largest
drag on the S&P 500. Chevron fell 2.58 percent.
With the fourth-quarter season shifting into gear, S&P 500
earnings on average are expected to fall 4.4 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Excluding energy companies, earnings
are seen growing 1.5 percent.
Bank of America fell 1.52 percent despite beating
fourth-quarter profit expectations, after it expressed concerns
about weak oil prices.
UnitedHealth rose 3.02 percent, limiting losses on
the Dow and S&P after the health insurer reported a 30 percent
rise in quarterly revenue.
Tiffany lost 5.07 percent after the upscale jeweler
said holiday season sales fell 6 percent.
About 9.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
well above the 7.7 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,087 to 1,023. On the Nasdaq, 1,893 issues fell and 990 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 84 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 402 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)