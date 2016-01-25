US STOCKS-Wall Street weighed down by energy stocks

* Tyco jumps after deal to merge with Johnson Controls
By Lewis Krauskopf
Jan 25 Wall Street stumbled on Monday after its
first positive week of 2016, pulled lower by further weakness in
oil prices as energy shares led declines.
Oil prices fell more than 5 percent on concerns of
oversupply after news that Iraq's output reached a record last
month.
The S&P energy group dropped 3.2 percent, the worst
performing sector. Exxon and Chevron were each
off nearly 2 percent, while ConocoPhillips tumbled 7
percent after Barclays said the company should cut its dividend
by at least 75 percent.
Wall Street is coming off its first week of gains in the
year, with the three major indexes posting solid increases on
Friday.
During the poor start for the year for U.S. stocks, their
performance has been closely correlated with the price of oil,
although some investors said Wall Street's more modest decline
on Monday meant the two assets could be decoupling somewhat.
"It looks like investors are trying to grapple with what
happened last week and if we've seen the bottom here, at least
in the short run," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer
at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
At 2:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 76.05 points, or 0.47 percent, to 16,017.46, the S&P 500
lost 13.23 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,893.67 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.78 points, or 0.63 percent,
to 4,562.40.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials group off 2.4 percent.
Investors will look to data about the economy's direction
later this week as many heavyweight companies report quarterly
results. Federal Reserve policymakers meet on Tuesday and
Wednesday for the first time since raising interest rates in
December.
McDonald's was up 1.4 percent at $120.10. The Dow
component reported better-than-expected same-store sales.
D.R. Horton shares fell 4.3 percent to $26.51 as the
No. 1 U.S. homebuilder reported lower-than-expected revenue as
its home sales fell in all regions but the Southeast.
Tyco International jumped 11.1 percent to $33.98
after Johnson Controls said it would merge with the
Ireland-based fire protection and security systems maker.
Johnson Controls was down 2.5 percent at $34.71.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 4.6 percent at
$58.16 after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to
"sell".
Twitter was down 3.6 percent at $17.19 after Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey said four senior executives would leave
the social media company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,398 to 633, for a 3.79-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,891 issues fell and 886 advanced for a 2.13-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 79 new lows.
