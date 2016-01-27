版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四 05:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops in wake of Fed statement

NEW YORK Jan 27 Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve frustrated investors hoping for a strong sign it might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent financial and economic turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 222.77 points, or 1.38 percent, to 15,944.46, the S&P 500 lost 20.66 points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,882.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 99.51 points, or 2.18 percent, to 4,468.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐