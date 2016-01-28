US STOCKS-Facebook 'likes' push Wall Street higher

* Crude pares some gains after sharp spike
* Facebook leads tech-fueled gains on Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
Jan 28 Wall Street gained on Thursday as a
blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares
higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered
energy sector.
Facebook surged 16.5 percent and was on track for its
biggest one-day leap since 2013 after the digital advertising
behemoth smashed expectations with a 52-percent jump in fourth
quarter revenue.
Helped also by a 4.44-percent gain in Alphabet,
set to post its quarterly results after the bell, the S&P tech
sector jumped 1.6 percent.
The S&P energy sector rallied 2.6 percent, buoyed by
a rise of almost 3 percent in oil prices due to speculation that
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries would cut output to boost
prices.
Optimism sparked by earnings from Facebook and a handful of
other companies, as well as the bounce in oil prices, was behind
most of the day's improved sentiment, investors said.
But they also warned the gains could be short-lived and that
a steep selloff this year caused by weak oil and worries about
China's economy may not be exhausted.
"The market was overdue for a bounce. Perhaps we're getting
that now," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at
Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "I'd love to
say we're onward and upward from here but I don't think things
work that way."
The Dow Jones transport average, which Carlson said
was a good indicator of the economy's health, was down 0.9
percent.
The Nasdaq biotech index was on track for its biggest
monthly fall in 16 years and down 3.6 percent Thursday.
Abbott Labs was the biggest drag on the healthcare
sector, with an 10.8-percent drop.
At 2:40 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
0.8 percent at 16,072.28 points and the S&P 500 gained
0.66 percent to 1,895.47. The Nasdaq Composite jumped
0.9 percent to 4,508.26.
Amazon, which reports after the bell, was up 7.7
percent.
PayPal, which was spun-off from eBay last year,
surged 7.8 percent and Under Armour jumped 22.1 percent.
Revenue at both companies beat estimates.
Among the losers, eBay sank 13.5 percent after it
forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,015
to 1,008. On the Nasdaq, 1,497 issues rose and 1,235 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and 22 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 145 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)