US STOCKS-Facebook 'likes' push Wall Street higher

* Crude pares some gains after sharp spike
* Facebook leads tech-fueled gains on Nasdaq
* Amazon.com tanks in extended trade following quarterly
report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.79 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Jan 28 Wall Street climbed on Thursday as a
blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares
higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered
energy sector.
Facebook surged 15.5 percent in its biggest one-day
leap since 2013 after the digital advertising behemoth smashed
expectations with a 52-percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.
Helped also by a 4.28-percent gain in Alphabet,
the S&P tech sector surged 1.48 percent.
The S&P energy sector rallied 3.15 percent, buoyed
by a rise of almost 3 percent in oil prices due to speculation
that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries would cut output to
boost prices.
Optimism sparked by earnings from Facebook and a handful of
other companies, as well as the bounce in oil prices, was behind
most of the day's improved sentiment, investors said.
But they also warned the gains could be short-lived and that
a steep selloff this year caused by weak oil and worries about
China's economy may not be exhausted. The S&P remains down 7
percent for 2016.
"You had marquee names with pretty good earnings," said
Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment
Services in Hammond, Indiana. "I'd love to say we're onward and
upward from here but I don't think things work that way."
The Dow Jones transport average, which Carlson said
was a good indicator of the economy's health, fell 0.8 percent.
Others remained cautious after comments by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's Open Market Committee on Wednesday did not more
strongly signal it could scale back the pace of future interest
rate hikes in the wake of recent turmoil in global markets.
"The FOMC's statement was less dovish than anticipated and
very likely may have marked a top in the recent rebound we have
seen," warned Mohannad Aama, Managing Director, Beam Capital
Management LLC in New York.
The Nasdaq biotech index lost 3.5 percent and was on
track for its biggest monthly fall in 16 years.
Abbott Labs was the biggest drag on the healthcare
sector, with a 9.3-percent drop.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.79 percent
to end at 16,069.64 points while the S&P 500 added 0.55
percent to 1,893.36. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.86
percent to 4,506.68.
After the bell, Amazon slumped 11 percent after its
quarterly report let down investors. Ahead of the report, it had
risen 8.9 percent.
During the session, PayPal surged 8.39 percent and
Under Armour jumped 22.59 percent. Revenue at both
companies beat estimates.
Among the losers, eBay sank 12.45 percent after it
forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,054
to 1,032. On the Nasdaq, 1,470 issues rose and 1,312 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and 24 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 166 new lows.
About 8.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 8.6 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)