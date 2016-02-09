US STOCKS-Wall St rallies late; biotechs, materials boost

* Tumbling oil weighs on energy stocks
* Materials best performing sector late
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
Feb 9 U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on
Tuesday afternoon, helped by gains in biotechs including Gilead
and in materials shares.
Shares of Gilead rose 2.7 percent at $87.60, while Allergan
added 2.2 percent at $272.10. The Nasdaq Biotech Index
was up 1.7 percent after trading lower earlier in the
day.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were in positive territory,
including S&P materials, which jumped 1.6 percent in
late trading.
Energy shares remained down sharply as Brent crude settled
7.8 percent lower on the day, and the group offset gains in
other sectors. The energy index was down 1.7 percent.
U.S. stock indexes have struggled for most of 2016, falling
sharply on increasing worries of a sustained global slowdown.
"Over the last couple of days, that's spread into the
financial system. It's difficult to find a lot of momentum to
the upside for any sustained period of time," said Steven
Baffico, chief executive officer at Four Wood Capital Partners
in New York.
At 3:11 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
67.59 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,094.64, the S&P 500
gained 10.28 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,863.72 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 22.77 points, or 0.53 percent, to
4,306.52.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 2,036 to 1,009, for a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the
downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,553 issues fell and 1,211 advanced
for a 1.28-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 78 new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 387 new lows.
