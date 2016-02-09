US STOCKS-Wall St ends slightly lower after late rally

* Tumbling oil weighs on energy stocks; materials rise
* Volatile trading session saw heavy volume
* Yellen to defend Fed rate hikes in Congress
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Feb 9 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session
barely lower on Tuesday as a late-day rally led by materials and
healthcare shares offset another big drop in oil prices.
Energy was the day's weakest sector, with the index
falling 2.5 percent as U.S. crude settled 5.9-percent lower.
Shares of Anadarko Petroleum dropped 7 percent to
$37.24. The company announced late in the session that it was
cutting its dividend, preserving cash at a time when sliding oil
prices have fueled losses.
Pfizer, up 1.9 percent, and Gilead, up 2.3
percent, gave the biggest boosts to the S&P 500, while the S&P
health care index rose 0.7 percent, the second-best
performing sector of the day after materials, up 1.2
percent.
But the late-day rally was fairly broad-based, suggesting a
possible reversal in sentiment.
"Perhaps there's some optimism surrounding Fed chair
(Federal Reserve Chair Janet) Yellen's talk tomorrow in front of
the House banking committee. There may be some hope there that
she's going to say something to buoy the markets," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Yellen is expected to defend the U.S. central bank's first
rate hike in a decade and likely insist that further rises this
year remain on track, albeit at a slower pace, when she
addresses Congress on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 12.67
points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,014.38, the S&P 500 lost
1.23 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,852.21 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 14.99 points, or 0.35 percent, to
4,268.76.
The S&P 500 bounced 33 points from its session low to its
high.
U.S. stock indexes have struggled for most of 2016, falling
sharply on increasing worries of a global economic slowdown.
Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity
Management LLC in San Francisco, said "pockets of weakness in
defensive names" such as real estate investment trusts suggest
there is still a lot of nervousness.
The First Trust S&P REIT index fund was down 1.9
percent.
About 10.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 9.5 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,161 to 935, for a 2.31-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,824 issues fell and 971 advanced for a 1.88-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 79 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 3 new highs and 407 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Marcus E. Howard in New York; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski)