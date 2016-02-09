US STOCKS-Wall St cuts losses late to end tad lower

* Tumbling oil weighs on energy stocks; materials rise
* Volatile trading session with heavy volume
* Yellen to defend Fed rate hikes in Congress
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Feb 9 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session
slightly lower on Tuesday as a late-day rally led by materials
and healthcare shares offset another big drop in oil prices.
Energy was the day's weakest sector, with the energy index
falling 2.5 percent as U.S. crude settled 5.9 percent
lower.
Shares of Anadarko Petroleum dropped 7 percent to
$37.24. The company announced late in the session that it was
cutting its dividend, preserving cash at a time when sliding oil
prices have fueled losses.
Pfizer, up 1.9 percent, and Gilead, up 2.3
percent, gave the biggest boosts to the S&P 500, while the S&P
health care index rose 0.7 percent, the second-best
performing sector of the day after materials, up 1.2
percent.
The late rally was fairly broad-based, suggesting a possible
change in sentiment.
"Perhaps there's some optimism surrounding (Federal Reserve
Chair Janet) Yellen's talk tomorrow in front of the House
Banking Committee. There may be some hope there that she's going
to say something to buoy the markets," said Peter Jankovskis,
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
Yellen is expected to defend the U.S. central bank's first
rate hike in a decade and likely insist that further rises this
year remain on track, albeit at a slower pace, when she
addresses Congress on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 12.67
points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,014.38, the S&P 500 lost
1.23 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,852.21 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 14.99 points, or 0.35 percent, to
4,268.76.
The S&P 500 bounced 33 points from its session low to its
high.
U.S. stock indexes have struggled for most of 2016, falling
sharply with oil prices and on increasing worries of a global
economic slowdown.
Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity
Management LLC in San Francisco, said "pockets of weakness in
defensive names" such as real estate investment trusts suggest
there is still a lot of nervousness.
The First Trust S&P REIT index fund was down 1.9
percent.
At the same time, pressure on some of the recently
beaten-down Internet names seemed to ease on Tuesday. Shares of
Netflix gained 3.4 percent to $86.13, while
Salesforce.com jumped 6.1 percent to $57.33. Facebook
was off just 0.2 percent at $99.54.
Global uncertainty and worries about weak spending on
information technology have forced investors in cloud computing
stocks and related enterprise companies to take a reality check.
About 10.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 9.5 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,161 to 935, for a 2.31-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,824 issues fell and 971 advanced for a 1.88-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 79 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 3 new highs and 407 new lows.
