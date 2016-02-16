US STOCKS-Wall St rises as battered consumer, bank stocks gain favor

* Industrials sector up 2 pct, also leads rise
* Energy lags as oil prices reverse course to trade lower
* ADT surges on Apollo Global buyout offer
* Community Health slumps after unexpected loss
* Indexes up: Dow 1.29 pct, S&P 1.54 pct, Nasdaq 2.09 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 16 Wall Street gained on Tuesday, extending
a rally from Friday, as investors snapped up beaten-down
consumer discretionary, industrial and financial stocks.
Following an extended holiday weekend, all 10 S&P sectors
were higher in afternoon trading. Tech, healthcare and materials
also posted gains of more than 1 percent.
Slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth and uncertainty over central bank monetary policies have
roiled the markets this year. The S&P 500 is down about
7.4 percent in 2016.
"I think you can make a case that a lot of stocks are
oversold, and therefore they should be drawing some buyers from
the sidelines," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at
BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. "The question is
if we can sustain this rally for several days."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 206.06
points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,179.9, the S&P 500 gained
28.73 points, or 1.54 percent, to 1,893.51 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 90.45 points, or 2.09 percent, to
4,427.96.
Investors are holding the most cash since November 2001,
which should be interpreted as an "unambiguous buy" signal, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch said in its February global fund
managers survey.
"We are seeing some bargain hunting but it isn't enough as
yet to reverse the negative sentiment," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
U.S. equity market performance has been closely tied to oil
prices as the commodity's 1-1/2-year slide has deepened. Oil
prices erased early gains on Tuesday after Russia and Saudi
Arabia dashed expectations of an outright supply cut, but some
investors took solace from the fact that the producers were in
discussions.
The S&P energy sector climbed 0.8 percent, but was
underperforming the broader index.
Boeing shares gained 3.2 percent at $112.13 and were
the biggest boost to the Dow.
ADT surged 48.5 percent to $39.91 after private
equity firm Apollo Global Management agreed to buy the
electronic security services provider for $7 billion. Apollo was
up 4.9 percent at $14.06.
Community Health Systems slumped 25.9 percent to
$13.85 and weighed on other hospital operators after posting an
unexpected quarterly loss.
Groupon surged 41.2 percent to $4.08 after Alibaba
disclosed a 32.9 million share stake in the company.
Alibaba was up 9.7 percent at $66.79.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,464 to 601, for a 4.10-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,172 issues rose and 609 fell for a 3.57-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 58 new lows.
