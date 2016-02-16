US STOCKS-Wall St climbs again; consumer, industrial shares surge

* Tech, health, financials also post solid gains
* Biggest two-day jump for S&P 500 since August
* ADT soars on Apollo Global buyout offer
* Community Health tumbles after unexpected loss
* Indexes up: Dow 1.39 pct, S&P 1.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.27 pct
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 16 Wall Street minted its second straight
session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up
beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech shares.
All 10 S&P sectors closed higher following an extended
holiday weekend. Financials, healthcare and materials also
posted gains of more than 1.5 percent.
Building on Friday's rally, the S&P 500 tallied its
biggest two-day percentage gain since August.
Slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth and uncertainty over central bank monetary policies have
roiled the markets this year. The S&P 500 remains down
7.3 percent in 2016.
"I think you can make a case that a lot of stocks are
oversold, and therefore they should be drawing some buyers from
the sidelines," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at
BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. "The question is
if we can sustain this rally for several days."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 222.57 points,
or 1.39 percent, to 16,196.41, the S&P 500 gained 30.8
points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,895.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 98.44 points, or 2.27 percent, to 4,435.96.
Investors are holding the most cash since November 2001,
which should be interpreted as an "unambiguous buy" signal, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch said in its February global fund
managers survey.
U.S. equity market performance has been closely tied to oil
prices as the commodity's 1-1/2-year slide has deepened. Oil
prices erased early gains on Tuesday after Russia and Saudi
Arabia dashed expectations of an outright supply cut, but some
investors took solace from the fact that the producers were in
discussions.
"I take it as extremely positive news that the U.S. market
is rallying on a day that crude is down," Jake Dollarhide, chief
executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa,
Oklahoma. "We may be finally breaking that toxic correlation
that we've been seeing that has been turning the entire
financial world on its head."
The S&P energy sector climbed 0.8 percent, but
lagged the broader index.
Boeing shares gained 3.7 percent to $112.60 and were
the biggest boost to the Dow.
ADT soared 47.5 percent to $39.64 after private
equity firm Apollo Global Management agreed to buy the
electronic security services provider for $7 billion. Apollo
rose 5.4 percent to $14.12.
Community Health Systems slumped 22.1 percent to
$14.56 and weighed on other hospital operators after posting an
unexpected quarterly loss.
Groupon surged 41.2 percent to $4.08 after Alibaba
disclosed a 32.9 million share stake in the company.
Alibaba was up 8.9 percent at $66.29.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,522 to 578, for a 4.36-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,208 issues rose and 606 fell for a 3.64-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 67 new lows.
About 8.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 9.6 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting
by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Meredith Mazzilli)