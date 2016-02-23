US STOCKS-Wall St slides as oil prices hit again

* Oil prices fall more than 4 pct
* Saudi oil minister rules out production cut
* JPMorgan off as it girds for more energy losses
* Fitbit sinks after weak forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.07 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 23 Wall Street slid on Tuesday on pressure
from a renewed drop in oil prices, snapping a rally that had
helped the market rebound from its sluggish start to 2016.
The major U.S. indexes were off about 1 percent. Crude
prices sank more than 4 percent as Saudi Oil Minister Ali
Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts anytime soon.
Equity markets this year have been tightly linked to the
daily fluctuations of battered oil prices. Energy shares
tumbled 2.7 percent on Tuesday, leading declines among S&P
sectors.
"The markets are really worried that we are missing
something here - that the global slowdown may be more
significant than we are recognizing and that slowdown could be
causing oil prices to drop, and commodities prices in general,"
said Tracie McMillion, head of asset allocation at Wells Fargo
Private Bank in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 167.03
points, or 1 percent, at 16,453.63, the S&P 500 was
losing 19.47 points, or 1 percent, at 1,926.03 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 48.77 points, or 1.07 percent, at
4,521.84.
In a sign of the spreading toll from low oil prices, JP
Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said it would
increase provisions for expected losses on bad energy loans by
more than 60 percent in the first quarter. Its shares dropped 4
percent.
Financial shares, the worst performing group this
year, fell another 1.6 percent on Tuesday. Nine of the 10 S&P
sectors were negative.
After posting its best week of the year last week, the S&P
had climbed another 1.5 percent on Monday. It remains down about
6 percent this year.
"Having the market take a little bit of profit wasn't a
surprise to us," said John Traynor, chief investment officer of
People's United Wealth Management in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
"We think this is just a small setback in an ongoing recovery.
We have been telling clients that we are in a bottoming
process."
Fitbit sank 19.4 percent to $13.31 after the
wearable fitness device maker forecast profit below estimates.
Western Digital dropped 6.5 percent to $43.12 after
it cut the price of its planned acquisition of rival U.S.
hard-disk maker SanDisk Corp by more than $3 billion
after losing a big investment from China's Unisplendour Corp Ltd
. SanDisk fell 1.5 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,947 to 1,056, for a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,709 issues fell and 998 advanced for a 1.71-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 37 new lows.
