US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on strong tech, bank stocks

NEW YORK, March 1 Wall Street enjoyed its strongest day in a month on Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 347.45 points, or 2.1 percent, to 16,863.95, the S&P 500 gained 45.97 points, or 2.38 percent, to 1,978.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.65 points, or 2.89 percent, to 4,689.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

