US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on strong tech, bank stocks

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Wall Street enjoyed its strongest day in a month on Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 347.45 points, or 2.1 percent, to 16,863.95, the S&P 500 gained 45.97 points, or 2.38 percent, to 1,978.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.65 points, or 2.89 percent, to 4,689.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: