US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after upbeat employment report

* February U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase 242,000
* HP Enterprise up after strong results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
By Noel Randewich
March 4 Wall Street rallied toward its fourth
consecutive gain on Friday after employment data reduced
investors' worries about a sluggish economy without bolstering
fears of future interest rate hikes.
For the first time since early January, the Dow Jones
industrial average rose above the 17,000 mark and the S&P 500
surpassed 2,000, moves that some traders see as psychologically
significant.
The rally followed a report that nonfarm payrolls increased
by 242,000 jobs last month. However, lower wages and hours
worked kept a lid on inflation, a key factor in the Federal
Reserve's decision to raise U.S. interest rates.
"This number shows the economy is strong and the Fed's got
time; it doesn't have to run off the sidelines and get involved
in raising rates," said John Brady, managing director at R.J.
O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
The Fed meets next on March 15-16. Traders still see the
odds overwhelmingly against a rate hike this month.
The S&P was on track for its fourth consecutive increase.
Mostly steady gains in recent weeks have left the index down 2
percent in 2016 after the worst January since 2009.
At 2:36 p.m. (1936 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 0.35 percent at 17,003.38 and the S&P 500
had gained 0.4 percent to 2,001.35.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.36 percent to
4,724.44.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.14
percent rise in the energy sector.
Apple rose up 1.38 percent, the strongest positive
influence on the S&P 500.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped 14.33
percent after the company reported better-than-expected results.
Broadcom rose 6.75 percent after the chipmaker
reported higher-than-expected profits.
H & R Block fell 16.5 percent after the tax preparer
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
Carmike Cinemas jumped 16.5 percent after AMC
Entertainment said it would buy the theater chain for
$1.1 billion, including debt. AMC rose 4.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,002
to 990. On the Nasdaq, 1,810 issues rose and 977 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 23 lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by James Dalgleish)