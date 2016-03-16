US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Fed holds rates steady

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
* Telecoms best performing sector
* Healthcare is lagging sector
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to market reaction to Fed statement)
NEW YORK, March 16 Wall Street gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.
The Fed indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to resume tightening monetary policy this year. But the U.S. central bank noted that the United States continues to face risks from an uncertain global economy.
Eight of 10 S&P sectors were positive after the Fed's statement, with telecoms the best performing group and healthcare lagging the most.
"The Fed struck a very dovish tone, marking down its projected rate increase trajectory, while noting overall resilience in the U.S. economy and the absence of inflation pressures," said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at DriveWealth LLC in New Jersey. "This should be encouraging for risk sentiment and risk assets."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.61 points, or 0.26 percent, at 17,296.14, the S&P 500 was up 4.18 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,020.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.41 points, or 0.3 percent, at 4,743.08. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation