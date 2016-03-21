US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Fed still dominates investor sentiment

* Investors uncertain after Fed move
By Laila Kearney
New York, March 21 Wall Street traded flat on
Monday as investors searched for fresh catalysts and grappled
with mixed feelings about the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish move
last week that pushed the S&P 500 and Dow into positive
territory for the year.
U.S. stocks curved slightly higher by the afternoon after
opening lower.
"The market is still digesting the Fed news from last week,"
said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth
Advisors in New York. "While some are saying it's positive, some
are concerned it expresses (doubt) about global economic
health."
The Fed's decision to cut the number of expected rate hikes
this year to two was among several recent measures by central
banks to support growth and calm turmoil in global financial
markets.
While the U.S. economy could continue to recover moderately,
the market would react to negative surprises in European and
Chinese data in coming weeks, said Lisa Kopp, head of
traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.8 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,630.1, the S&P 500 had gained 2.66
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,052.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
had added 12.95 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,808.59.
Crude prices edged up as data showed a drawdown at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude and ahead of
front-month contract expiry in the U.S. crude futures.
Valeant shares were up 7.1 percent to $28.89 after
it announced the departure of its chief executive officer and
said billionaire investor Bill Ackman had joined its board as it
tries to cleans up accounting problems and save its business.
. Shares of the beleaguered drugmaker were one of
the day's most actively traded.
Apple stock was down 0.2 percent at $105.70. The
company unveiled a smaller, cheaper iPhone.
Sherwin-Williams fell 5.6 percent to $272.47 after
it agreed to buy rival U.S. paint company Valspar.
Valspar shares were up 24.2 percent at $104.14.
Shares of Starwood were up 4.2 percent at $83.94
after the Sheraton hotel owner accepted a higher offer from
Marriott that beat an all-cash offer by a group led by
China's Anbang Insurance Group. Marriott was down 1.2 percent at
$72.30.
IHS was up 8.6 percent at $120.23 after the U.S.
business research provider said it would buy London-based Markit
in an all-stock deal valued at about $5.9 billion.
Markit's Nasdaq-listed shares were up 12.13 percent at $33.07.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,506 to 1,454, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,568 issues rose and 1,207 fell for a 1.30-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 9 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)