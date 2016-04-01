US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, posts gain for week after data

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
NEW YORK, April 1 Wall Street extended a seven-week rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobs and factory data hinted at stronger corporate earnings without increasing concerns of potential U.S. interest rate hikes.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 108.14 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,793.23, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,072.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.70 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,914.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: