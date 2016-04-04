US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back after recent rally

* S&P healthcare sector's gains help limit losses
* Virgin America surges on buyout deal with Alaska Air
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 4 U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday,
pulling back from a recent rally that took them to new 2016
highs, as losses in commodity-related and industrial shares
offset gains in healthcare.
The S&P materials sector fell 1 percent after
copper prices touched their lowest in a month, while energy
shares slipped with oil prices.
"What we're seeing is some classic bullish fatigue setting
in. Oil and other commodities are all in pullback mode ... and
investors are very focused on commodities because they led on
the way up," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital
in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 55.75
points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,737, the S&P 500 lost 6.65
points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,066.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.75 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,891.80.
Stocks have mostly gained since mid-February, recovering
from deep losses thanks to stabilizing oil prices and reduced
concerns about China's economy.
Investors now await fresh news on the interest rate outlook
following last week's encouraging data and Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's cautious tone on raising rates.
While the Fed's projections point to two rate hikes this
year, traders expect only one, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch program.
General Electric, down 2.2 percent at $31.23, led a 1
percent decline in the industrials index.
Shares of the medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences
jumped 16.9 percent to $105.08 after a study showed a
less-invasive heart-valve implant was superior to open surgery,
prompting brokerages to raise their ratings on the stock.
The stock boosted the healthcare index,
which ended up 1 percent.
Virgin America surged 41.7 percent to $55.11. The
airline agreed to be bought by Alaska Air for about
$2.60 billion. Alaska Air shares were down 3.8 percent.
Volume was relatively light. About 6.4 billion shares
changed hands on U.S. exchanges, below the 7.6 billion daily
average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,231 to 803, for a 2.78-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,684 issues fell and 1,133 advanced for a 1.49-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 22 new lows.
