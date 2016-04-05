US STOCKS-After rally, earnings gloom takes hold on Wall Street

* Goldman Sachs biggest drag on Dow
* Allergan sinks after new tax inversion rules
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.75 pct, S&P 1.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.98
pct
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Noel Randewich
April 5 Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as
investors took gains off the table following a recent rally and
ahead of an upcoming quarterly reporting season that is expected
to reveal sharply lower earnings.
Following a 13-percent surge over the past seven weeks, the
S&P 500 declined 1.01 percent, with all 10 sectors down and a
sharp drop in pharmaceutical company Allergan.
It was the S&P's first decline in six sessions, leaving the
index flat for 2016.
As S&P 500 companies hand in their first-quarter reports
over the next several weeks, average earnings are expected to
fall 7.1 percent from the year-ago period, with the energy
sector weighing most heavily, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"General consensus is that we're going to see declining
earnings," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "The big question
is how big are those declines going to be?"
Reflecting concerns on Wall Street, International Monetary
Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday warned of
increasing risks to global economic growth unless policymakers
take stronger measures.
A week earlier Fed Chair Janet Yellen urged caution on rate
hikes, citing a shaky global economy and low oil prices.
Oil steadied near one-month lows after Kuwait said an output
freeze by top producers would proceed without Iran.
Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened more
than expected in February, while another report showed services
sector activity rose in March.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.75 percent
to end at 17,603.32 and the S&P 500 lost 20.96 points to
2,045.17.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.98 percent to 4,843.93.
Among the 10 major S&P sectors, the interest rate-sensitive
utilities sector fell the most, down 1.88 percent.
The S&P financials sector dropped 1.44 percent, led
by Wells Fargo, which lost 2.04 percent.
Allergan shares fell 14.77 percent after the U.S.
Treasury unveiled rules to curb tax inversion deals, potentially
derailing the drug maker's merger with Pfizer. Pfizer
climbed 2.1 percent.
Allergan was the biggest negative influence on the S&P 500.
Baker Hughes fell 5.09 percent after Reuters
reported that the U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit as
soon as this week to stop oilfield services provider Halliburton
Co from acquiring the oil services company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,131 to 878. On the Nasdaq, 1,971 issues fell and 818 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and two lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 37 lows.
About 7.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, a
little below the 7.3 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram
Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James
Dalgleish)