US STOCKS-Wall St rises with healthcare; oil rallies

* Fed minutes show caution over rate hike path
* Pfizer, Allergan lead gains in healthcare sector
* Oil gains boost energy sector
* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.59 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 6 U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday,
bolstered by gains in healthcare shares after the collapse of
the $160 billion merger of Pfizer and Allergan, and by a rise in
energy shares.
Minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting
suggested the Fed was unlikely to raise interest rates before
June.
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan
Plc called off their merger after new U.S. Treasury
rules aimed at curbing tax-cutting inversion deals.
News of the merger's breakup boosted the healthcare sector
on hopes that the pharmaceutical giants could turn to smaller
targets.
The S&P healthcare index gained 2.7 percent, while
the Nasdaq Biotech Index jumped 6 percent. Shares of
Pfizer rose 5 percent to $32.93 and gave the biggest boost to
the S&P 500, while Allergan was up 3.5 percent at $244.74.
"I guess the feeling is Pfizer will now look for a new
target," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer,
Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco. But, he said,
"the rally in healthcare is a little counter-intuitive, given
the political climate seems to be negative for big pharma right
now."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.73 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 17,716.05, the S&P 500 had gained
21.49 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,066.66 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 76.78 points, or 1.59 percent, to
4,920.72.
Crude oil jumped after data showed an unexpected draw in
U.S. stockpiles last week, boosting shares of energy companies.
The S&P 500 energy index rose 2.1 percent.
The day's rally, which included gains in all but two
sectors, followed two days of declines in the S&P 500. The index
had rallied 13 percent in the previous seven weeks, thanks to
stabilizing oil prices and reduced concerns about China's
economy.
Investors will soon turn their attention to first-quarter
S&P 500 earnings, which are estimated to be down 7.4 percent
from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some strategists see further gains in the market if
companies are able to handily beat such low earnings
expectations.
Federal Reserve policymakers debated whether they might hike
rates in April but "a number" of them argued headwinds to growth
would probably persist, with many arguing they should be
cautious about raising rates.
"I don't think there was anything particularly surprising
there. We knew from earlier comments immediately following (the
meeting) that there was some dissension," Massocca said.
About 6.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,286 to 734, for a 3.11-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,003 issues rose and 789 fell for a 2.54-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)