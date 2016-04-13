US STOCKS-Indexes gain at least 1 pct as financial shares lead

* JPMorgan shares boost S&P 500 as profit tops views
* Nasdaq tallies highest close of 2016
* China's jump in exports soothes growth fears
* Indexes up: Dow 1.06 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.55 pct
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 13 Wall Street rallied for a second
straight day on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down financial
shares after JPMorgan's quarterly results.
The major indexes each ended up at least 1 percent. The S&P
500 finished at its highest level in more than four months,
while the Nasdaq registered its highest close of the year and
the Dow industrials touched a more than five-month high.
JPMorgan, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, reported a
quarterly profit that topped low market expectations. Its shares
surged 4.2 percent and gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Financials, the worst performing sector this year,
were the leading group on Wednesday, climbing 2.2 percent. Other
big bank earnings are due this week, including reports from Bank
of America and Wells Fargo on Thursday.
"There have been two really weak legs to this market: energy
and financials," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "The energy
market had its rally yesterday, and with financial stocks having
its rally today, it's really put a little support behind
stocks."
Investors have been bracing for a weak overall first-quarter
earnings season, with greater potential for positive surprises
given the diminished expectations. S&P 500 profits are expected
to have declined 7.8 percent in the first quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"You have declining earnings and high stock prices. It's not
a good combination," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "As people
get excited about beating a lower bar, that's probably unlikely
to be sustainable for any extended period of time."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.03 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 17,908.28, the S&P 500 gained 20.7
points, or 1 percent, to 2,082.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 75.33 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,947.42.
Wall Street's rocky start to 2016, amid concerns over the
global economy, has been followed by a sharp rebound starting in
mid-February. Stocks have steadied in April and the S&P 500 is
now positive for 2016.
China's exports in March returned to growth for the first
time in nine months, further signs of stabilization in the
world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones transportation average, seen by many as
an indicator of economic health, gained 2.6 percent. CSX
rose 4.2 percent to $26.04 per share, a day after the No. 3 U.S.
railroad posted a lower net profit in the first quarter but met
market expectations.
About 7.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,368 to 686, for a 3.45-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,231 issues rose and 619 fell for a 3.60-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting
by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)