CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Dow reclaims 18,000 as quarterly scorecards start to flow

* Crude recoups losses after producer talks collapse
* Dow above 18,000 for first time since July
* Hasbro jumps after better-than-expected results
* Indexes close higher: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq
0.44 pct
By Noel Randewich
April 18 The Dow Jones industrial average
climbed to a nine-month high on Monday, in a market buoyed by
Hasbro and Disney, as investors braced for a flurry of quarterly
earnings reports through the week.
Chevron added 1.51 percent as crude oil prices
steadied from earlier losses caused by the collapse of talks
among major producers to tackle a stubborn global surplus.
A recent rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy is
slowly improving have helped stocks rally from a steep selloff
earlier this year that had pushed the S&P 500 down as much as
10.5 percent.
Helped as well by a U.S. Federal Reserve showing little
eagerness to raise interest rates, the index is now up 2 percent
in 2016 and only about 2 percent short of its all-time high. The
Dow breached 18,000 Monday for the first time since July 21.
"It's an agreeable, tame Fed that's not always whooping and
hollering about the threat of higher interest rates," said Jake
Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa. "The lack of an ever-present threat of higher interest
rates has a lot of people feeling a lot better."
But Wall Street remains extremely cautious about
first-quarter reports, many of which flow in this week. Earnings
of S&P 500 companies are seen falling 7.7 percent on average,
with the energy sector weighing heavily, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Netflix sank 12 percent in extended trade
after the video streaming service's first-quarter report
disappointed investors.
IBM fell 0.8 after its first-quarter report.
During the session, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 0.6 percent to end the day at 18,004.16 points and the S&P
500 gained 0.65 percent to 2,094.34. The Nasdaq Composite
added 0.44 percent to 4,960.02.
All of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, led by a 1.59-percent
rise in energy. The consumer discretionary sector
added 0.91 percent. Walt Disney rose 2.93
percent after "Jungle Book" dominated the weekend box office,
grossing more than $100 million.
Hasbro jumped 5.79 percent after reporting
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,217
to 818. On the Nasdaq, 1,867 issues rose and 942 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 17 lows.
About 6.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
editing by Nick Zieminski)