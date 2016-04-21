CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall Street cedes ground after mixed bag of earnings

(Corrects name of company in bullet point to Alphabet, not
Google)
* Travelers biggest drag on Dow after results
* Verizon drops as striking workers hit profits
* Alphabet down after the bell following quarterly report
* Indexes down: Dow 0.63 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct
By Noel Randewich
April 21 Wall Street suffered its first loss in
four sessions on Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports
and a warning by Verizon Communications that a strike by workers
would likely impact its bottom line.
The benchmark S&P 500 index in recent days had rallied to
within 1 percent of its May record high, buoyed by a softer
dollar and recovering crude prices. But investors had little
patience for quarterly scorecards failing to meet already
toned-down expectations.
"Earnings have been decent, outperforming, but outperforming
expectations that have been dramatically lowered," said Charlie
Johnson, a sales trader at Greentree Brokerage Services in
Philadelphia. "So it's like a shell game."
Crude fell about 1 percent, but hovered near five-month
highs after the International Energy Agency said 2016 would see
the biggest fall in non-OPEC production in 25 years. Oil and
U.S. stock prices have been moving in lockstep for several
months.
Verizon's shares dropped 3.32 percent after the
telecom said a strike by its wireline workers would likely hurt
earnings this quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.63
percent to end at 17,982.52 points and the S&P 500 lost
0.52 percent to 2,091.48.
The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05 percent to
4,945.89.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
telecom sector down 2.74 percent, thanks largely to
Verizon.
After the bell Alphabet posted first-quarter
revenue a little below expectations and its stock dropped 5.5
percent. Microsoft fell 3.5 percent after its quarterly
report.
During the session, Travelers fell 6.05 percent
after the property and casualty insurer reported a 17 percent
fall in profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Of the S&P companies that have reported so far for the first
quarter, 77 percent have beaten profit estimates, compared with
the 63 percent that surprise in a typical quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
S&P 500 companies are expected to post a 7.2 percent fall in
profit on average, and then a less drastic 2.6 percent dip in
the second quarter.
"We think the market has already discounted the weak first
quarter and possibly even some negative earnings in the second
quarter," said Paul Christopher, head global market strategist
at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "If the second quarter were
as disappointing as the first quarter, you'd see another
downturn."
American Express shares climbed 0.91 percent after
revenue rose for the first time in five quarters, while Mattel
sank 5.78 percent after sales fell.
Under Armour rose 6.78 percent, while General Motors
added 1.46 percent after both reported
better-than-expected profits.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,897 to 1,095. On the Nasdaq, 1,493 issues fell and 1,311 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 19 lows.
About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Abhiram
Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick
Zieminski)