US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as Alphabet, Microsoft tumble

* S&P tech sector on track for worst day since Feb
* Microsoft drags on all three indexes
* Indexes: Dow +0.04 pct, S&P -0.12 pct, Nasdaq -0.99 pct
By Noel Randewich
April 22 Wall Street was mixed on Friday as
disappointing quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet
slammed tech stocks and weighed against a surge in oil prices
that lifted energy shares.
The S&P technology sector dropped 2.3 percent, on
track for its worst daily decline since early February, with
Facebook down 2.9 percent and Apple falling 1.1
percent.
Microsoft dropped 6.8 percent, contributing the
biggest drag to the S&P 500, and Google's parent Alphabet
lost 5.6 percent as investors punished both companies
for missing profit and revenue estimates.
Helped by a softer dollar and a recovery in oil prices, the
S&P 500 has recovered from a steep selloff earlier this year and
is only about 2 percent short of last May's record high.
Wall Street has rock-bottom expectations as companies post
their first-quarter results over the next few weeks, with S&P
500 companies on average seen reporting a 7.1-percent fall in
profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Crude rose about 1.5 percent on signs of strong U.S.
gasoline consumption, declining production around the world and
oilfield outages.
Oil prices have moved in lockstep with U.S. stocks for
several months and some investors expected more gains next week.
So far, 77 percent of first-quarter earnings have exceeded
expectations, which is superior to the 63-percent beat rate in a
typical quarter.
"If earnings results come in above the very low bar of
expectations that are out there, and you combine that with a
continued rising price of oil, that should equate to an upward
trend in the market next week," said Thomas Wilson, Managing
Director of Wealth Advisory at Brinker Capital.
At 1:59 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
0.04 percent at 17,990.49 while the S&P 500 lost 0.12
percent to 2,088.88.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.99 percent to
4,896.80, reflecting the selloff in tech shares.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, with energy
up 1 percent.
Starbucks fell 5.7 percent after missing sales
expectations, while Visa lost 2.1 percent after it cut
full-year revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,097
to 857. On the Nasdaq, 1,750 issues rose and 982 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)