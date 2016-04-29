CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on BOJ fears, Icahn comments

(Corrects to fix closing stock figures for the Dow and S&P)
* Dow down 1.17 pct, S&P down 0.92 pct, Nasdaq down 1.2 pct
By Laila Kearney
April 28 U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as
the Bank of Japan's shocking call to cap monetary stimulus
continued to rattle investors while a late day decline in Apple
shares on remarks by billionaire investor Carl Icahn added to
selling pressure.
The benchmark S&P 500 had its worst day in three
weeks, losing 19.34 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,075.81, the
Dow Jones industrial average fell 210.79 points, or 1.17
percent, to 17,830.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
57.85 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,805.29.
Nine of the major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with
information technology's 1.4 percent fall leading the
decliners. Consumer staples rose 0.03 percent.
"This really personifies how important central bank policy
is on the market," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
BMO Private Bank.
Stocks fell early in the day on the BOJ's decision to hold
steady in the face of soft global demand and a rise in the yen,
jarring markets particularly after media reports that the
central bank would likely go deeper into negative interest
rates.
Wall Street dipped further late in the day, led by a decline
in Apple stock.
Shares of Apple, already suffering from disappointing
earnings, took another hit after billionaire investor Carl Icahn
said he no longer has a position. Apple was last down 3 percent
at $94.87.
Icahn, in an interview with cable television network CNBC,
also said he was "still very cautious" on the U.S. stock market
and there would be a "day of reckoning" unless there was some
sort of fiscal stimulus.
The comments appeared to reverse a modest midday stock
market recovery on Facebook's stellar earnings, which pushed the
company's stock to record high levels, and a flurry of
dealmaking news.
St. Jude Medical jumped 25.5 percent to $77.79 after
Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy the medical
device maker for $25 billion. Abbott fell 7.7 percent at $40.42.
DreamWorks Animation rose 24 percent at $39.95,
after Comcast said it will buy the company for $3.8
billion. Comcast closed down 0.2 percent at $61.86.
The U.S. stock market is on its second-longest bull run
ever. The S&P 500, which is nearing its record high, has rallied
15 percent since February, helped by a recovery in oil prices
and an accommodating Fed.
The U.S. dollar index has fallen about 4.7 percent
since the start of the year against a basket of major
currencies, while oil prices have jumped 75 percent in three
months.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,942 to 1,036, for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,867 issues fell and 955 advanced for a 1.95-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 16 new lows.
About 8.1 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with a 6.9 billion daily average over the past 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)