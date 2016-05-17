US STOCKS-Wall St sells off as rate hike expectations rise

* April consumer prices record biggest gain in over 3 years
* Home Depot falls after results, weighs on Dow, S&P
* AbbVie shares tumble on patent concerns for top drug
* Indexes down: Dow 1.01 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 1.13 pct
(Updates with late afternoon trading)
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 17 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as
investors boosted chances of an interest rate hike later this
year after data pointed to firming inflation, while Home Depot
weighed after its quarterly report.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more
than three years in April as gasoline and rents rose. The data
pointed to a steady inflation build-up that could give the
Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates later this
year.
Two Fed policymakers on Tuesday said the central bank could
still raise interest rates two or three times this year.
Traders now see the probability of a rate hike after the
Fed's November meeting at 55 percent, up from roughly 42 percent
on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
"This morning the economic news was generally favorable
suggesting that ... the U.S. economy has improved to levels
warranting something other that crisis-level rates," said Terry
Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Minneapolis.
The major U.S. stock market indexes slid back after rallying
sharply on Monday.
The S&P 500 is little changed in 2016. While the benchmark
index has risen about 13 percent since February lows, the rally
fizzled out in the last few weeks amid mixed corporate earnings
and economic data.
"We seem completely unable to break out of the ranges this
year," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "For
every step forward in the market like yesterday, it just seems
like it's met with a step back on a day like today."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 178.78
points, or 1.01 percent, to 17,531.93, the S&P 500 had
lost 19.87 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,046.79 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 53.93 points, or 1.13 percent, to
4,721.53.
Utilities and consumer staples, both
high-dividend-paying groups that tend to be sold when the
expectation of higher rates increases, were the worst performing
S&P sectors. All ten sectors were lower.
Home Depot boosted its sales and profit forecasts for
the year after a stronger-than-expected first quarter. But its
shares, which have outperformed the consumer discretionary
sector over the past year and last week touched an all-time
high, dropped 2.7 percent in afternoon trading and were among
the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and the Dow.
Gloomy reports from retailers had clouded the market last
week. Wal-Mart and Target are set to report
results later this week.
AbbVie was down 4.9 percent at $59.41 after Coherus
said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office agreed to
review its petition to make a copy of AbbVie's top-selling drug.
Coherus was up 13.9 percent at $18.53.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,921 to 1,052, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,901 issues fell and 883 advanced for a 2.15-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 66 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)