US STOCKS-Wall St ends volatile week on high note as tech leads

(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Applied Materials soars after forecast, lifting tech
* Deere, Campbell Soup fall after results, outlook
* Investors absorb potential June rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.21 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 20 Wall Street rallied on Friday, led by
tech stocks on the back of Applied Materials' strong profit
forecast, ending a volatile week on a positive note.
The S&P 500 eked out gains for the week after three straight
weeks of losses, while the Nasdaq snapped a four-week losing
streak. Despite gains on Friday, the Dow ended its fourth
consecutive week in the red.
The tech sector led the way on Friday, lifted by a
higher-than-expected profit forecast from chip company Applied
Materials, which jumped 13.8 percent. Apple
rose 1.1 percent and the shares snapped a four-week losing
streak.
"The tech sector, which is pretty big, is having a pretty
good day, led by the Applied Materials earnings," said Peter
Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville,
Virginia.
The Federal Reserve surprised investors when the central
bank's minutes, released on Wednesday, opened the door to a rate
increase in June, roiling financial markets.
Traders now give a 30-percent chance of a rate hike at the
Fed's June meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, about
twice as high as they expected on Tuesday.
"The market is starting to come to grips with the Fed
potentially moving in June," said Walter Todd, chief investment
officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South
Carolina. "I think it's potentially a positive dynamic if the
market can actually go up in the face of the Fed probability
going up."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.54 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 17,500.94, the S&P 500 gained 12.28
points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,052.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 57.03 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,769.56.
Nine of ten S&P sectors ended higher.
The S&P is marginally positive for 2016. The benchmark index
has rebounded some 13 percent off of February lows, but is
little changed in recent weeks amid mixed corporate earnings and
economic data.
Data on Friday showed U.S. home resales rose more than
expected in April, suggesting the economy continues to gather
pace during the second quarter.
Economic data will garner most of the attention next week,
with investors placing a heavy weight on a host of reports as
they try and determine the likelihood of a June rate hike.
In other corporate results, Deere shares fell 5.5
percent to $77.74. The farm equipment maker cut its profit
outlook further and reported lower quarterly earnings.
Campbell Soup shares tumbled 6.4 percent to $59.90
after disappointing sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,447 to 580, for a 4.22-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,151 issues rose and 667 fell for a 3.22-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)