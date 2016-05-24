US STOCKS-Wall St surges over 1 percent, banks and tech rally

* Twitter touches record low after brokerage downgrade
* Toll Brothers up on revenue beat
* New U.S. home sales touch 8-year high in April
* Indexes up: Dow 1.18 pct, S&P 1.28 pct, Nasdaq 1.89 pct
By Noel Randewich
May 24 Wall Street surged over 1 percent on
Tuesday, with solid gains in technology and bank shares as
investors grew more comfortable with the possibility that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might soon raise interest rates.
Comments from several policymakers in recent days have
investors expecting a rate hike potentially in June, much sooner
than previously thought given sluggish economic growth.
Wall Street has benefited from historically low borrowing
costs since the 2008 financial crisis and higher rates could
choke further gain. But strategists on Tuesday said they were
reassured by expectations the Fed would tighten borrowing costs
only gradually.
"The market is starting to contemplate the idea that Fed
rate hikes this year are A: more likely, and B: not inherently
bad in and of themselves," said Bill Merz, an investment
strategist with U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Shares gained in the banking sector, which stands to
gain from higher interest rates. Bank of America,
Citigroup and JPMorgan rose about 1.5 percent.
Microsoft rose 2.9 percent and provided the biggest
boost to the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while UnitedHealth Group's
1.66 percent rise lifted the Dow.
Data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home sales
surged to a more than eight-year high in April and prices hit a
record high, offering further evidence of a pick-up in economic
growth.
At 2:36 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
1.18 percent, to 17,698.79 and the S&P 500 had gained
1.28 percent to 2,074.21.
The Nasdaq Composite added 1.89 percent to 4,855.70.
Gains were broad-based, with all 10 S&P sectors rising and
the tech sector up 2.03 percent.
Oil reversed early losses to turn positive, as investors
awaited crude oil inventory data from the United States that was
expected to show a shrinking supply overhang.
Toll Brothers shares were up 8 percent after
quarterly revenue beat expectations.
Twitter fell 2.35 percent after brokerage
MoffetNathanson downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from
"neutral".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,231
to 740. On the Nasdaq, 2,165 issues rose and 617 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 80 new highs and 25 new lows.
