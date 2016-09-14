US STOCKS-Fed jitters and oil pull Wall St lower; Apple rallies

* Apple rises for third straight day; boosts major indexes
* Ford shares drop after disappointing 2017 forecast
* Indexes: Dow -0.18 pct, S&P -0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.36 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 14 Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as
investors stewed about future interest rate hikes and cheaper
oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple surged to its
highest level this year.
Speculation about the timing of the Federal Reserve's next
interest rate hike has shaken major stock indexes following
contrasting comments from Fed officials.
The S&P 500 remains down almost 3 percent from before a
steep selloff on Friday, even though interest rate futures
indicate expectations for a rate hike at the Fed's Sept. 20-21
meeting are still low.
"What you're seeing is a little preview for what will happen
when the Fed does raise rates," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners. "People
are starting to make changes to their portfolios."
Apple jumped 3.6 percent and briefly touched a 2016
high, with its market capitalization topping $600 billion for
the first time since April, as Wall Street bet the technology
company's newest iPhone would help shore up falling sales.
Its rally helped push the S&P 500 technology index
up 0.58 percent, making it the session's strongest sector.
Oil prices dropped 2 percent following data that showed
large weekly builds in U.S. petroleum products, sending the S&P
energy index down 1.15 percent.
Exxon Mobil declined 0.72 percent, the heaviest drag
on the S&P 500.
After spending much of the day with gains, the Dow Jones
industrial average ended down 0.18 percent at 18,034.77
points and the S&P 500 gave up 0.06 percent to 2,125.77.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.36 percent to 5,173.77.
Monsanto agreed to be bought by Bayer,
but its stock rose just 0.62 percent to $106.76, well below the
offer of $128 per share, due to concerns about regulatory
approvals.
Vitae Pharmaceuticals shares more than doubled to
$20.85 after Allergan said it would buy the company for
$639 million. Allergan rose 1.78 percent.
Ford fell 1.94 percent after the automaker said 2017
financial performance would decline from this year's levels.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 41 new lows.
About 7.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.5 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)