US STOCKS-Wall St drops as investors brace for presidential debate

By Noel Randewich
Sept 26 Wall Street fell on Monday as Deutsche
Bank weighed on financials and investors hunkered down for the
first debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald
Trump.
The race for the White House has so far had little
discernible effect on the sentiment but that may change if
Monday's encounter leaves a decisive winner.
With just over six weeks until the Nov. 8 vote, some
investors see the neck-and-neck contest sparking volatility in
sectors including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"Wall Street favors Hillary at this point because she is a
known commodity. Trump is a wild card," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.
"But I don't think it's too late for Wall Street to warm up to
Trump."
Pfizer fell 1.81 percent after it decided against
splitting into two. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P
500 healthcare index, which declined 1.22 percent.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index dipped 1.3 percent,
with cancer drugmaker Celgene falling 2.85 percent.
Many view a potential Clinton presidency as negative for
pharmaceutical companies because of criticisms she has made
about high drug prices. Trump has promised to dismantle the
Affordable Care Act, which has boosted health insurers since
2010.
Deutsche Bank's U.S-listed shares fell as much as 7.9
percent to a record low of $11.83 and triggered declines among
big Wall Street banks after a German magazine said Chancellor
Angela Merkel has ruled out state assistance for the lender.
The bank said it did not need the German
government's help with a $14-billion U.S. demand to settle
claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
The S&P financial index fell 1.5 percent, with
JPMorgan's 2.19 percent decline and Bank of America's
2.77 percent slide weighing most. The KBW Bank index
fell 2.12 percent, its steepest drop since July 5 in the
wake of the Brexit vote.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.91 percent
to end at 18,094.83 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.86
percent to 2,146.1.
The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.91 percent to finish at
5,257.49.
It was the second consecutive day of declines on Wall
Street, leaving the S&P 500 2 percent below its record high set
in May but still up 5 percent in 2016.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", rose 17.9 percent, clocking its biggest
percentage gain in two weeks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.56-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.16-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 31 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
short of the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
