US STOCKS-Wall St drops as investors brace for presidential debate

By Noel Randewich
Sept 26 Wall Street fell on Monday as Deutsche
Bank weighed on financials and investors hunkered down for the
first debate between U.S. presidential candidates Hillary
Clinton and Donald Trump.
Big banks led the declines as investors worried that
Deutsche Bank might need to add additional capital to pay for
a$14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold
mortgage-backed securities.
Its U.S.-listed shares fell 7.06 percent to a record low
after the bank said it had no need for German government
assistance, a response to an earlier report that Chancellor
Angela Merkel had warned not to expect any.
The race for the White House has so far had little
discernible effect on the sentiment but that may change if
Monday's encounter leaves a decisive winner.
With just over six weeks until the Nov. 8 vote, some
investors see the neck-and-neck contest sparking volatility in
sectors including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"Wall Street favors Hillary at this point because she is a
known commodity. Trump is a wild card," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.
"But I don't think it's too late for Wall Street to warm up to
Trump."
Pfizer Inc fell 1.81 percent after it decided
against splitting into two. The stock was the biggest drag on
the S&P 500 healthcare index, which declined 1.22
percent.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index dipped 1.3 percent,
with cancer drugmaker Celgene Corp falling 2.85
percent.
Many view a potential Clinton presidency as negative for
pharmaceutical companies because of criticisms she has made
about high drug prices. Trump has promised to dismantle the
Affordable Care Act, which has boosted health insurers since
2010.
The S&P financial index fell 1.5 percent, with
JPMorgan's 2.19 percent decline and Bank of America
Corp's 2.77 percent slide weighing most. The S&P 500
bank index dropped 2.24 percent, its steepest drop
since July 5 in the wake of the Brexit vote.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.91 percent
to end at 18,094.83 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.86
percent to 2,146.1.
The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.91 percent to finish at
5,257.49.
It was the second consecutive day of declines on Wall
Street, leaving the S&P 500 2 percent below its record high set
in May but still up 5 percent in 2016.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", rose 17.9 percent, clocking its biggest
percentage gain in two weeks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.56-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.16-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and one new low;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 31 new lows.
About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
short of the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)