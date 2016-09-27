US STOCKS-Wall Street rises in wake of first presidential face-off

* Consumer confidence index hits 9-year high in September
* Oil prices plunge 3.5 pct, dollar index rises
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.88 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 27 Consumer and technology stocks including
Amazon led gains on Wall Street on Tuesday as some investors
deemed Democrat Hillary Clinton to have won a presidential
debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.
The S&P 500 technology sector rallied 1.13
percent, powered by a 2-percent gain in Microsoft and a
1.14-percent rise in Facebook.
Amazon.com increased 1.98 percent and the consumer
discretionary index gained 0.93 percent higher after a
report showed that the consumer confidence index for September
rose to its highest level in nine years.
Following the first of three presidential debates on Monday,
Trump vowed to hit Clinton harder after she put him on the
defensive. With six weeks until the Nov. 8 vote, some investors
see the neck-and-neck contest sparking volatility in sectors
including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"From a market perspective, rightly or wrongly, there is an
understanding that Mrs Clinton would be a safe pair of hands,
that there's very little uncertainty there," said Brad McMillan
chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
Still, private prison operators Corrections Corp and
Geo Group fell 7.45 percent and 3.45 percent
respectively after Clinton criticized states' use of for-profit
prisons during the debate.
At 2:25 pm ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 0.73 percent at 18,227.38 point and the S&P 500 had
gained 0.64 percent to 2,159.74.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.88 percent to 5,303.81.
As well as Amazon, the consumer confidence index's increase
boosted shares of Coca-Cola Co, up 1.26 percent, and Nike
, which rose 1.5 percent.
"Consumer stocks seem to be catching a bit after having a
hard time for probably a month or two," said Mark Spellman,
portfolio manager at Alpine Funds in New York.
Oil prices plunged 3.5 percent as hopes for a deal to cut
output faded as major producers meet in Algeria. The S&P 500
energy index fell 0.5 percent.
Gilead Sciences was the top drag on the S&P and the
Nasdaq, falling 1.83 percent after Leerink downgraded the
drugmaker's stock to "market perform".
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.90-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)