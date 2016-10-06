US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat with eyes on payrolls

* Weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly
* Dollar index jumps to highest since July
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Major U.S. stock indexes closed
little changed on Thursday, even as declining names outnumbered
advancers, ahead of job market data seen as key to determine
whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates before the end of
the year.
Gains in crude prices gave support to the idea that the
economy is strengthening, as did a report that showed the number
of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly
last week to a near 43-year low.
The data comes a day before the payrolls report for
September, expected to show the U.S. economy created 175,000
jobs last month.
The dollar hit its highest since late July against a basket
of currencies as the data reinforced the view the Fed may raise
interest rates at its December meeting.
Despite the currency's strength, oil prices rose to a
four-month high. Crude futures prices have risen nearly 15
percent over the past seven sessions.
"Energy is a positive input, the bottoming in energy
prices," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
However, he said, traders were in wait-and-see mode ahead of
the payrolls data.
"It all is a prelude to the jobs number," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.53 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 18,268.5, the S&P 500 gained 1.04
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,160.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,306.85.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
About 6.32 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.1 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
Twitter shares plunged 20.1 percent to $19.87 as
fears mounted that a much-anticipated auction of the social
media company will draw minimal interest from potential buyers.
Technology news website Recode said Disney and Alphabet
would not bid for the company.
Wal-Mart dropped 3.2 percent to $69.36 and weighed
the most on the S&P 500 after the world's largest retailer
forecast flat earnings for next year.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Whole Foods
, which rose 4.9 percent to $29.33.
The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 28 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)